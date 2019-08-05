KRX halts trading on Kosdaq as it breaches 600 points

BUSINESS

South Korea’s secondary bourse Kosdaq sank below the psychologically important 600-point threshold for the first time in 17 months on Monday, triggering the stock exchange to temporarily halt trading as investor sentiment plummeted due to the escalating trade spat between Seoul and Tokyo.



The Korean won also traded at a three-year low against the US dollar, breaking its own significant 1,200-won mark. It closed at 1,215.30 won after hitting 1218.30 won at 10:40 a.m., marking its lowest level since March 3, 2016.





An electronic index board at the dealing room of KEB Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul shows the Kospi and Kosdaq prices. (Yonhap)

An electronic index board at the dealing room of KEB Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul shows the Kospi prices. (Yonhap)