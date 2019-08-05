K-pop festival in Busan to hold audition for wannabe-stars

ENTERTAINMENT

Busan One Asia Festival (Korea Tourism Organization)

The annual Busan One Asia Festival will hold an audition for future K-pop stars, the city officials said Monday.According to Busan Metropolitan Government, this year’s festival will feature “Music Label on BOF,” an event that will provide a stage for the next generation of entertainers in the music industry. It is being co-hosted and co-organized with Cube Entertainment.Those wishing to participate can apply from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 after downloading the form at the festival homepage (www.bof.or.kr) and submitting it to boflabel2019@gmail.com. Musicians of any genre between the age of 10 and 29 living in Busan, Ulsan or South Gyeongnam Province, including foreigners, can apply as individuals or teams.Trainees under contract with talent agencies are not eligible.The final seven contestants will be invited to compete onstage during the festival where the winner will be determined. The winner will get to perform at the official BOF stage, along with a chance to become an official trainee with Cube.For more information, check out the homepage of the Busan One Asia Festival 2019 or Cube Entertainment.The festival will be held in the port city of Busan from Oct.19-25 and features events such as K-pop concerts, hip-hop concerts and fan events featuring K-pop stars, along with free performances, exhibitions and hands-on events.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)