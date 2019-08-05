KAIST launches technical advisory group for SMEs amid Japan’s trade curbs

KAIST Advisors on Materials & Parts officially kicked off Monday, following Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trade partners last week.
|Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Yonhap)
The advisory group consists of more than 100 incumbent and honorary professors of the institute, who are divided into five subcommittees -- materials science, chemical and biomolecular science, chemical engineering and instruments, electronics and computer science, and machinery and aeronautics.
Choi Sung-yool, associate dean of the school’s college of engineering, will chair the research group.
According to the academic institute, KAMP’s main goal is to support the development of home-grown technology by the small and medium-sized businesses related to the 159 items which will be directly affected from Japan’s restrictive measure.
“The technology advisory group will lay the foundations for South Korea to prosper as a technology-independent nation regarding the development of core materials, parts and instruments,” KAIST President Shin Sung-chul said during Saturday’s executive meeting.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)