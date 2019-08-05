Go to Mobile Version

KAIST launches technical advisory group for SMEs amid Japan’s trade curbs

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Aug 5, 2019 - 15:27
  • Updated : Aug 5, 2019 - 15:27

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, one of the nation’s leading research universities, launched an advisory board consisting of its technicians to support companies amid trade tension with Japan.

KAIST Advisors on Materials & Parts officially kicked off Monday, following Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trade partners last week. 


Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Yonhap)

The advisory group consists of more than 100 incumbent and honorary professors of the institute, who are divided into five subcommittees -- materials science, chemical and biomolecular science, chemical engineering and instruments, electronics and computer science, and machinery and aeronautics.

Choi Sung-yool, associate dean of the school’s college of engineering, will chair the research group.

According to the academic institute, KAMP’s main goal is to support the development of home-grown technology by the small and medium-sized businesses related to the 159 items which will be directly affected from Japan’s restrictive measure.

“The technology advisory group will lay the foundations for South Korea to prosper as a technology-independent nation regarding the development of core materials, parts and instruments,” KAIST President Shin Sung-chul said during Saturday’s executive meeting.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


