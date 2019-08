WORLD

STX Corp. CEO Park Sang-jun (right) shakes hands with KA Group chairman Abdulghani during a signing ceremony for the agreement on the group's CB investment of $5.5 million in the Korean corporation in Seoul on Friday.KA Group, as the strategic partner of STX, has been supporting local business in the Middle East including Iraq. Business cooperation between two companies will be expanded to Europe and Asia as well as the middle East due to this investment partnership, STX officials said.(Photo: STX Corp.)