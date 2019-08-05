Cellist Yang Sung-won’s trio to go on Korean tour

The tour will kick off in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 15, followed by performances in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 16; at the Changwon International Chamber Music Festival in Seoul on Nov. 18; and Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Nov. 22. The final concert will be held Nov. 24 in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.
|Trio Owon (Culturebiz Global)
With the trio set to release an album in October under the Universal Music label, the program will feature piano trio pieces written by Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Weinberg, Ravel, Debussy and Beethoven, which are to be included in the upcoming release.
The performance at Lotte Concert Hall on Nov. 18 will feature Debussy’s Piano Trio in G Major, Ravel’s Piano Trio in A Minor and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor.
Trio Owon was formed in 2009 by the three musicians from the Paris Conservatory, united by their passion for chamber music. The name Owon pays respect to famous late-Joseon era painter Jang Seung-eop (1843–1897), whose penname was O-won.
According to the trio, the members named themselves after the painter because the name “symbolizes the osmosis between knowledge and modernity.”
Tickets for the Lotte Concert Hall performance are on sale via Interpark Ticket and Lotte Concert Hall’s website.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)