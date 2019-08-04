South Korean man arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of illegal protest

Amid mass protests in Hong Kong objecting to a controversial extradition law, a South Korean man in his 20s was arrested for allegedly participating in an illegal protest, South Korean authorities said Sunday.
This is the first time a South Korean national has been arrested since pro-democracy demonstrations began in the semiautonomous region in June.
According to South Korea’s Consulate General in Hong Kong, Hong Kong police are interrogating the man, who was arrested at around 2 a.m. Sunday at the shopping district of Mong Kok.
|Hong Kong’s riot police arrest pro-democracy protesters in the popular shopping district of Mong Kok on Saturday. (Yonhap)
“We will know whether he actively took part in the protest or if he was simply observing the protest. We requested the Hong Kong police to conduct a fair investigation,” said an official of the South Korean Consulate General in Hong Kong.
The Korean man is believed to be employed at a restaurant in Hong Kong with a work visa.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)