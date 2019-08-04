South Korean man arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of illegal protest

NATIONAL

Amid mass protests in Hong Kong objecting to a controversial extradition law, a South Korean man in his 20s was arrested for allegedly participating in an illegal protest, South Korean authorities said Sunday.



This is the first time a South Korean national has been arrested since pro-democracy demonstrations began in the semiautonomous region in June.



According to South Korea’s Consulate General in Hong Kong, Hong Kong police are interrogating the man, who was arrested at around 2 a.m. Sunday at the shopping district of Mong Kok.







Hong Kong’s riot police arrest pro-democracy protesters in the popular shopping district of Mong Kok on Saturday. (Yonhap)