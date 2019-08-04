Repeat sex offender sentenced to life for rape, murder of neighbor

The Supreme Court on Sunday confirmed the life sentence and 200 hours of sex offender treatment program given by lower courts.
Kang was arrested in May last year for forcibly taking a 59-year-old woman he met in an elevator to his home, then sexually assaulting and strangling her to death.
“The defendant previously served over 10 years in prison for three different sex offenses. In view of the cruelty of the crime, isolation from society for an indefinite period of time is just punishment, for (the defendant’s) repentance and atonement,” the judges said.
Kang committed the crimes 16 months after his GPS ankle bracelet that monitored his movements was removed.
The court added that psychiatric analysis of Kang revealed he was highly likely to be a psychopath and hypersexual.
|Supreme Court of Korea in Seoul (Yonhap)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)