Unification ministry expresses strong regret over NK's launches of projectiles

NATIONAL

The unification ministry expressed "strong regret" over North Korea's launches of projectiles on Friday, saying that such a move could negatively affect efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.



North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast earlier in the day, according to Seoul's military. What the North fired appears to be a new type of short-range ballistic missiles, though more analysis will be needed, according to the presidential office.







"We express our strong regret in that North Korea's ballistic missile launches could have a negative impact on efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told reporters."Our basic stance on inter-Korean relations is that we will completely implement joint declarations that the leaders of the two Koreas agreed on to realize denuclearization and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.Friday's firing marked the third of its kind in about a week.North Korea earlier said that it tested a new rocket system on Wednesday, six days after it fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. (Yonhap)