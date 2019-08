NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in called an emergency Cabinet meeting shortly after Japan pressed ahead with the removal of South Korea from a list of trusted importers on Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said.







(Yonhap)

Moon plans to hold the session at 2 p.m. to discuss countermeasures.Moon's opening remarks will be broadcast live, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)