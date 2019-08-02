Cheong Wa Dae holds meeting of ministers on N. Korea's rocket launch

NATIONAL

The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of security-related ministers Friday to discuss the issue of North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles.



Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, presided over the session, which opened at 7:30 a.m., Cheong Wa Dae said.







(Yonhap)

It's not a National Security Council session, however, Moon's office added.Early Friday morning, the North shot two projectiles, apparently short-range ones, from a northeastern region into the East Sea in its third round of rocket launches in a week, according to South Korea's military. It said it's analyzing relevant details, including the type of what was fired.Pyongyang is seen as trying to show off its firepower in response to a plan by South Korea and the United States to kick off a joint military drill next week. (Yonhap)