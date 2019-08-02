Cheong Wa Dae holds meeting of ministers on N. Korea's rocket launch

The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of security-related ministers Friday to discuss the issue of North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles.
Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, presided over the session, which opened at 7:30 a.m., Cheong Wa Dae said.
It's not a National Security Council session, however, Moon's office added.
Early Friday morning, the North shot two projectiles, apparently short-range ones, from a northeastern region into the East Sea in its third round of rocket launches in a week, according to South Korea's military. It said it's analyzing relevant details, including the type of what was fired.
Pyongyang is seen as trying to show off its firepower in response to a plan by South Korea and the United States to kick off a joint military drill next week. (Yonhap)