Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Trump says he has 'no problem' with NK missile tests

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 2, 2019 - 09:32
  • Updated : Aug 2, 2019 - 09:32

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests, shortly after the regime conducted its third launch in a week.

"I think it's very much under control," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."

South Korea's military said North Korea on Friday (Seoul time) launched unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast.


(Reuters-Yonhap)

The North earlier test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, six days after launching two similar ones.

Asked if he can still continue denuclearization talks with Kim, Trump said, "Oh, sure, because these are short-range missiles."

"We never discussed that. We discussed nuclear. What we talked about is nuclear," he said. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114