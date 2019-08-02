Trump says he has 'no problem' with NK missile tests

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests, shortly after the regime conducted its third launch in a week.



"I think it's very much under control," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."



South Korea's military said North Korea on Friday (Seoul time) launched unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast.







(Reuters-Yonhap)

The North earlier test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, six days after launching two similar ones.Asked if he can still continue denuclearization talks with Kim, Trump said, "Oh, sure, because these are short-range missiles.""We never discussed that. We discussed nuclear. What we talked about is nuclear," he said. (Yonhap)