NATIONAL

The size of the South Korean coffee market will reach 6.8 trillion won ($5.76 billion) by the end of this year, according to a report released by the Hyundai Research Institute.Koreans, aged over 20, drank a total of 353 cups of coffee per person on average last year, the report said.The average per capita coffee consumption in the world was 132 cups in the same year, which is one-third of domestic consumption. (Yonhap)