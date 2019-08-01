N. Korea says it fired multiple launch guided rocket, not ballistic missiles

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

North Korean media reported Thursday that the projectiles fired the previous day were a newly developed type of guided rocket, casting doubt on Seoul’s analysis that the North had fired two short-range ballistic missiles.According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea successfully fired what it called a new type of large-caliber guided ordnance rocket, which will “play a main role in ground military operations.”“The test-fire scientifically confirmed that the tactical data and technical characteristics of the new-type large-caliber guided ordnance rocket reached the numerical values of its design, and verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system,” KCNA said.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, joined by other senior officials, was briefed on the system in detail and oversaw the launch at the scene. After hearing of the result of the test-fire, Kim predicted that “it would be an inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon,” the KCNA said.Kim also “repeatedly” expressed satisfaction over the result of the test-fire, which proves to be a “wonderful Korean style” multiple launch rocket system that would boost its military’s combat capability.Other North Korean media outlets, including the official News paper Rodong Sinmun, also reported on Wednesday’s launches and provided multiple photos of the tested weapons, later on Thursday. But major parts were blurred out, apparently to avoid revealing sensitive information.Following the KCNA’s report, questions were raised on the South’s assessment of the launch, as Seoul had said Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles.On Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff maintained that the projectiles launched by the North were ballistic missiles.“So far, South Korea’s and the United States’ intelligence authorities, believe (the projectiles) have similar flight characteristics of a new type of short-range ballistic missile,” Col. Kim Jun-rak, JCS spokesman said during a regular press briefing.JCS also said the authorities are analyzing the photographs released by the North.JCS said Wednesday that Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Kalma area near Wonsan, South Hamgyong Province, at 5:06 a.m. and 5:27 a.m., in a joint analysis by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States. According to the JCS analysis, the two projectiles flew about 250 kilometers at an altitude of about 30 km.Following the military’s analysis, Cheong Wa Dae expressed strong concerns, saying the North’s actions could damage efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.While concerns have been raised over Seoul’s assessment capability, some have highlighted the possibility that Pyongyang may have falsely reported or left out information, as the international community has raised its voice against the launch of ballistic missiles. A UN resolution bans North Korea from firing any type of ballistic missile.Meanwhile, the UN Security Council were to meet behind closed doors to discuss North Korea’s latest launches, at the request of Britain, Germany and France.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the missile launches were “just another reminder of the importance of restarting talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the UN spokesman told reporters.Experts say it will become more difficult to distinguish between missiles and multiple rocket launchers, as boundaries between the two are blurring with technological development.In other words, multiple rocket launchers are being developed to fly further and equipped with guidance capabilities, while missiles advance to reach distances with lower altitudes to avoid interception.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)