SE Asia brims with opportunities for startups: WeWork Labs chief

BUSINESS

Region is fast becoming Asian hub for startups based on advanced technologies



[THE INVESTOR] BANGKOK -- Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam are well-known tourist destinations. What is not so evident is how fast they are transforming into startup hubs, implementing a range of support measures and adopting advanced technologies like smartphones and artificial intelligence.



The likes of startup unicorns Grab and Gojek are prime examples of the exponential growth of the ecosystem in the region. Experts believe the world will witness more such ventures in the region in a wider range of fields, including fintech, food tech and more.



Adrian Tan, the head of Singapore-based WeWork Labs Southeast Asia, said nations in the region are full of creativity and diversity, offering great opportunities both for local players and for global startups and investors.







Adrian Tan, the head of Singapore-based WeWork Labs Southeast Asia (WeWork)



The Investor: Southeast Asia seems to be a popular destination for global startups and investors. What makes the region so special?



TI: What is the role of WeWork Labs in supporting the Southeast Asian market?





TI: How would you describe the startup communities in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City compared with those in China and the US?



TI: What would be the key to successfully infiltrating the market?





TI: What are some of the latest startup trends in the region?

