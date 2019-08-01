Mountains and music: Olympic city PyeongChang lifted up by classical music

From left: Violinist Svetlin Roussev, violist Gareth Lubbe, pianist Kim Sun-wook, cellist Julian Steckel and double bassist Michinori Bunya play Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major, “Trout,” as part of the concert “Once Upon a Time,” Wednesday in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. (Music in PyeongChang)