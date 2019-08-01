[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Held annually since 2005, Everland’s summer festival is back with a variety of programs, such as water shows, light shows and other fun activities.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, visit www.everland.com.The Hangang Summer Festival, also called the Hangang Mongttang Festival, is a large-scale riverside cultural event.It consists of about 80 programs, including water leisure sports, a circus, a music concert, street performances, fire art and a night market, organized by the Hangang Project Headquarters and civic organizations.It is being held until Aug. 18.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (hangang.seoul.go.kr) is only in Korean.The festival takes place at Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Songdo Beach, Dadaepo Beach, Songjeong Beach and other places in Busan. Various cultural events and hands-on experience programs will be offered.It opens Friday and ends next Tuesday. Admission is free.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.bfo.or.kr.The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan in 1592, one of the four most famous sea battles in world history. Visitors can see model geobukseon (turtle ships) and take part in a variety of hands-on experience programs.The event runs Aug. 10-14 and is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.hansanf.org) is only in Korean.The Coex Aquarium is holding the Coex Aquarium Festa from Friday through Aug. 25.It features four themes: sharks, vacations, “Octonauts” and underwater performances.Visitors can get inside a “shark cage” installed outside a water tank to get the feel of diving in shark-infested waters.A dance contest will be held every weekend between July 26 and Aug. 11. There will also be photo events and “Octonauts” underwater performances.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.