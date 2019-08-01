[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Exit
(Korea)
Opened July 31
Action, Comedy
Directed by Lee Sang-geun
Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young loser struggling in the job market with no real marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act so he can get the family to safety.
Divine Fury
(Korea)
Opened July 31
Mystery, Action, Fantasy
Directed by Jason Kim
Park Yong-hu (Park Seo-joon) is an MMA champion whose father’s untimely death imbued him with cynicism and shattered his faith in religion. But when a scar mysteriously appears on his hand out of the blue, he seeks advice from Vatican-sent priest and exorcist Father Ahn (Ahn Sung-ki).
The Secret Life of Pets 2
(US)
Opened July 31
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Directed by Chris Renaud and Jonathan del Val
This film continues the story of Max (Patton Oswalt) and his furry and feathered friends, who go about their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
Lion King
(US)
Opened July 17
Animation, Adventure, Drama
Directed by Jon Favreau
Simba (Donald Glover) idolizes his father, King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne, has plans of his own.