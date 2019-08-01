[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young loser struggling in the job market with no real marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act so he can get the family to safety.Park Yong-hu (Park Seo-joon) is an MMA champion whose father’s untimely death imbued him with cynicism and shattered his faith in religion. But when a scar mysteriously appears on his hand out of the blue, he seeks advice from Vatican-sent priest and exorcist Father Ahn (Ahn Sung-ki).This film continues the story of Max (Patton Oswalt) and his furry and feathered friends, who go about their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.Simba (Donald Glover) idolizes his father, King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne, has plans of his own.