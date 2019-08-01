Vietnamese nabbed after stealing 958 pieces of clothing in five days

According to Jongno Police Station, the man stole 958 pieces of clothing worth about 36 million won from seven stores between July 20 and July 24.
Police said the man used a customized bag to dodge anti-theft sensors at stores. The bag was designed to have the clothes with theft-proof tags go undetected through security device.
The suspect, who came to Korea on a tourist visa on July 15, told police during questioning that he planned to take the clothes back to Vietnam.
Police said all the stolen items had been recovered, including those already sent to Vietnam.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)