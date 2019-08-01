Aston Martin to display W2b Valhalla at Coex this weekend

|Valhalla (Aston Martin)
The Valhalla, scheduled to be released in 2021, will be limited to production of just 500 units around the world, and comes with the hefty price tag of about 2 billion won ($1.68 million) here.
The Valhalla will be on display at a special exhibition hall in front of Megabox Coex. A video explaining the philosophy and technology of Aston Martin will be shown alongside the car.
Following the Coex showcase, the Valhalla will be moved to the dealer’s exhibition hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul. The vehicle will later be returned to Aston Martin Headquarters in England.
Aston Martin’s latest hypercar is equipped with a midship engine, codenamed AM-RB 003, and marks the third series collaboration between Aston Martin and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. The Valhalla combines F1 racing technology with the luxury brand’s characteristic design.
The car can reach speeds of up to 354 kilometers per hour and produce 1,000 horsepower. The Valhalla accelerates from zero to 100 kph in just 2.5 seconds, according to the automaker.
A social media photograph competition will also be held for the hypercar during its stay at Coex. Winner of the competition will be announced on Aug. 6, and will receive a round-trip airline ticket to England.
By Timothy Im, intern reporter (khnews@heraldcorp.com)