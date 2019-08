Lightning strike injures two Asiana Airlines mechanics

NATIONAL

(Asiana Airlines)

Two Asiana Airlines mechanics were injured by a lightning strike Wednesday morning during airplane repair work at Incheon Airport.According to Asiana Airlines, the mechanics suffered an electric shock when the plane they were working on was struck by lightning at around 11:25 a.m. near the airport’s hangar.The injured mechanics, who were rushed to nearby hospital, were not in serious condition, Asiana officials said.The Aviation Meteorological Office issued lightning warnings at 6:30 a.m. that day, which were lifted at 11 a.m. only to be reissued at 11:28 a.m. as heavy rain continued.The airline said the airplane repairs commenced after the weather warnings were dropped, clarifying that the accident occurred during the temporary lift.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com