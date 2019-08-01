Summer nights at Seoul’s rooftops

Though the capital city is often defined by its towering skyscrapers and busily rushing people, the atmosphere abruptly changes as darkness descends on a summer evening.
And when the mercury does not fall even after the sun does, a visit to a hip rooftop bar can help beat the heat.
Though rooftop bars have long been the thing for cities with warmer climates -- Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong -- more spots in Seoul are now embracing the notion, eager to attract visitors with their panoramic views of the city and the cooling breeze on high.
Vvertigo at Conrad Seoul
|Vvertigo at Conrad Seoul (Conrad Seoul)
Conrad Seoul recently reopened its rooftop floor, renaming it Vvertigo Bar.
Though there are other rooftop bars that allow visitors to enjoy the Seoul skyline, at Vvertigo, visitors will actually find themselves inside a cluster of skyscrapers at the financial district of Yeouido.
The location offers a golden view of Seoul when the sun goes down, as the sunset reflects off the glass windows of adjoining buildings.
Get All Right at Banyan Tree
|Get Alright at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul (Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul)
The third branch of lounge bar Get All Right, run by the party agency of the same name, landed at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul.
The bar’s two other branches in southern Seoul and Busan are popular among young people seeking to enjoy live jazz and drinks.
Adjoined to the hotel’s famed swimming pool complex, the bar attracts more guests on pool party nights.
Krug at Crescendo Hotel
|Club Limit at Hotel Crescendo (Hotel Crescendo Seoul Managed by Accor & Ambassador)
Krug offers a scenic view of Seonjeongneung, a park for royal tombs of the Joseon era designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The rooftop bar, located on the 15th floor of Hotel Crescendo Seoul Managed by Accor & Ambassador, serves unlimited beer on Friday and Saturday nights, looking over the greenery of Seonjeongneung.
Currently under renovation, the bar will reopen in mid-August.
Sundance Place
Almost two years after its opening, Sundance Place has become an iconic eatery in the Namsan area.
Though hard to reach by public transportation, the area is a trendy spot with nice restaurants and cafes.
Sundance Place, situated on the Sowol path, operates as a restaurant and cafe during the day. After its break time, it transforms into a hip bar.
The view may not be overly scenic -- overlooking an old neighborhood at the base of the central mountain -- but still, it offers a nice, full view of Seoul.
Spinning Wolf
Spinning Wolf is a rooftop pub in Seongsu, a neighborhood now known for Seoul’s hipsters.
Situated in a building owned by the Wooran Foundation, Spinning Wolf serves cocktails and craft beer. It is the second branch of the popular Jeju Island pub.
The rooftop space is a photo spot, owing to the unique building design. The iconic Lotte Tower in southeastern Seoul can be seen from the rooftop.
The bar also operates one-day classes for making cocktails and terrariums.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)