N.K. calls for abrogation of military info-sharing pact between S. Korea, Japan

NATIONAL

North Korea said Wednesday a military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan must be abolished since it contains Tokyo's ambition to reinvade the Korean Peninsula.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said that the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) should be scrapped immediately since it is a "war-inciting, peace-destroying agreement."





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

The deal, signed by Seoul and Tokyo in 2016, is designed to facilitate the sharing of confidential military information to better counter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea."The agreement is just a risky one representing the wild ambition of the politicians of the island country to occupy the Korean peninsula and furthermore put the whole region under control," the KCNA said.The KCNA claimed that Japan is seeking a chance to reinvade Korea, using military information from the pact."Japan's crazy moves for constitutional revision, arms buildup and moves for overseas expansion while loudly talking about 'threat from north Korea' in recent years are all unthinkable without the effectuation of the agreement," it said.The KCNA added that the agreement would also ruin South Korea."As known, Japan does not hesitate in committing acts irritating south Korea over several issues like atonement for the past crimes." the KCNA said. "It is just a suicidal act to offer information to those who are so impudent as to openly embellish the crime-woven history cursed by everyone and try to cover it up with a petty amount of money and to those who make no scruple of imposing restrictions on export to strangle other's economy."Seoul, meanwhile, has said it could review whether to renew the GSOMIA over Japan's export curbs. The bilateral pact is supposed to be renewed every year, and the deadline for any objection by either side to its renewal for another year is Aug. 24.(Yonhap)