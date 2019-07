NATIONAL

Drug smuggling detected by the South Korean authorities dropped sharply in the first half of 2019, customs data showed, although illegal attempts to smuggle drugs continue to rise.A total of 86.8 kilograms of drugs were confiscated in the January-June period, down 41 percent from 146.9 kilograms posted a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.Despite the on-year decline, the agency said the figure is still the second-highest in a decade. (Yonhap)