Heavy downpour kills one at construction site

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province isolated three workers at a rainwater pump construction site, leaving one dead and two missing, with torrential downpours expected to continue through early Thursday morning.Yangcheon Fire Station received a report at 8:24 a.m. that three workers -- two from Korea and one from Myanmar -- at the rainwater drainage facility under construction in western Seoul had been isolated.One worker, surnamed Koo, was rescued about two hours later, but later died at a hospital. As of 2 p.m., 36 rescue workers had been dispatched to search for the remaining two workers. Two helmets belonging to the missing workers were discovered at the scene.The accident resulted from an unexpectedly heavy downpour, an official in charge of the operation at the rainwater pump was quoted as saying.The three reportedly came to the water pipe located 40 meters underground for a routine inspection. The pipe automatically opens and closes when it reaches the 70 percent point of the facility. However, they could not avoid the rainwater flowing quickly into the facility.Seoul and some cities in Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Province saw heavy rainfall of 30 millimeters per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, during the morning commute hours, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Strong rain clouds traveled northeast at a fast pace, causing heavy downpours in the central part of the country, according to the weather agency.Torrential showers were expected to continue in Seoul, its surrounding area and Gangwon Province through Wednesday night. Heat waves were expected to follow the rainfall.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)