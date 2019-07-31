Staatskapelle Dresden to perform in Seoul, joined by Chung Myung-whun, Kim Sun-wook

The orchestra’s visit to Korea is its first in four years.
The Staatskapelle Dresden will go on stage at the Sejong Center on Sept. 27, followed by another concert at the Seoul Arts Center on Sept. 29.
While the Sejong Center performance will include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.5 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, the program on Sept. 29 will be dedicated to Brahms, including the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 4.
For both concerts, maestro Chung Myung-whun, the principal guest conductor of the orchestra, will take the baton and pianist Kim Sun-wook will join the orchestra on the stage. Chung and Kim have frequently performed together since the Radio France Philharmonic’s Seoul concert in 2007.
The Staatskapelle Dresden, founded in 1548, is one of the oldest orchestras in the world. It is the only orchestra to have been recognized for preservation of the world’s musical heritage by the European Cultural Foundation.
Tickets for the performances are to open in late August through Interpark Ticket.
Prices for the Sejong Center performance cost between 50,000 to 200,000 won and range from 70,000 to 280,000 won for the Seoul Arts Center.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)