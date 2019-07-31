BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' gets 1st K-pop group record of 900 m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The music video of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2018 song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has hit the milestone of 900 million YouTube views, becoming the first music video by a K-pop group to do so, its management agency said Wednesday.



The addictive, stylish music video hit the 900 million record late Tuesday, slightly more than one year after its release in June last year, according to YG Entertainment.







(YG Entertainment)

It makes BLACKPINK the only K-pop act that has achieved the feat so far and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" the most viewed music video by a K-pop group on YouTube, YG said.The four-piece girl group is one of the most prominent record breakers on the K-pop scene.Another of the act's music videos, "Kill This Love," released in April, has garnered more than 500 million YouTube views so far, recording the feat in the shortest time span ever for any K-pop act. (Yonhap)