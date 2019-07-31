FM says NK missile firings not helpful to easing regional tensions

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday North Korea's latest missile firings are not helpful to efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



"North Korea's actions do not help (easing) military tensions, nor do they help keep the momentum for denuclearization talks when (the talks) are in the process of being resumed," she told reporters at the Incheon airport on her way to Thailand for a regional forum. "We make it clear that it must be stopped."







(Yonhap)

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier Wednesday, the second such launch in less than a week.At the ARF security forum in Bangkok, Kang is expected to meet with her US counterpart Mike Pompeo to discuss the stalled denuclearization talks, and is also likely to hold separate talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono amid a simmering trade row over Tokyo's export restrictions on Seoul.Pompeo told reporters flying with him to Thailand that he will meet separately and then trilaterally with Kang and Kono. (Yonhap)