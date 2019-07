BUSINESS

Exports of medicine and medical supplies reached a record high in 2018, government data showed.Outbound shipments of locally manufactured medicines and medical supplies stood at $4.67 billion last year, up 14.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.Medicine exports have been increasing at an annual rate of 17.9 percent since 2014, the data showed. (Yonhap)