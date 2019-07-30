Democratic Party invites NK delegation to late President Kim Dae-jung anniversary event

NATIONAL

Rep. Kim Han-jung of ruling Democratic Party (right) poses with Ri Jong-hyok, the vice chairman of Korea Asia-Pacific Committee. (Rep. Kim Han-jung`s Facebook)

South Korea’s ruling party has invited a North Korean delegation to an event marking the 10th death anniversary of former President Kim Dae-jung on Aug. 18, a lawmaker said Tuesday.Rep. Kim Han-jung of the Democratic Party delivered the invitation to the delegation -- including Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister -- to Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Committee, during a peace forum in Manila, the Philippines.The two met during the International Convention for Asia-Pacific Peace and Prosperity, hosted by South Korea’s Gyeonggi Provincial Government and the Asia-Pacific Interchange Association from July 24 to Saturday.“Ri said he would deliver the invitation directly to his superiors,” Rep. Kim said, adding that he had explained this to Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan.Former President Kim, who served from 1998 to 2003, won the Nobel Peace Prize after holding the first-ever inter-Korean summit with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in 2000. The liberal president promoted a policy of engagement with the North, called the “Sunshine Policy.”The ruling party lawmaker had previously sought to deliver the invitation via the Korea Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, a civic group led by Kim Hong-gul, son of the former president.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)