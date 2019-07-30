Nongshim to sell ‘Non-frying Shin Ramen’ in US

BUSINESS

(Nongshim)

South Korean food company Nongshim said Tuesday it will be releasing its “Non-frying Shin Ramen” product in the United States.It is currently in the process of sending out 50,000 boxes of the ramen -- amounting to 1.6 million packs -- to secure a sales network reaching major parts of the US between September and the year’s end.The new product applies air-drying technology to its flagship product, Shin Ramen noodles, in order to provide a healthier, non-fried alternative to its famous ramen noodles. The product has quickly caught on in domestic markets.Since its release in February, Non-frying Shin Ramen noodles have scored over 32 million sales and are gaining traction in overseas markets.“This word of mouth spread overseas, leading to us exporting the product to the US within six months of launch,” Nongshim said, adding that its non-frying feature bodes well with the health-conscious trend among consumers.The instant ramen market of the US is mostly occupied by Japanese brands. Japan’s Oriental Fisheries and Sun Foods account for 46 percent and 30 percent, respectively. South Korean instant noodles, while rapidly gaining population, are often sold through vendors rather than through official sales networks.“Shin ramen has become synonymous with Korean food in the states, as it is located in 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide,” the firm said.Nongshim will be using Walmart and Costco as its major distributors, and has plans to expand to the Japanese, Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.By Timothy Im, intern reporter (khnews@heraldcorp.com)