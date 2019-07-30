Bulgari to correct ‘kimono’ description on hanbok

LIFE&STYLE

(Screenshot of Jung Woo-young's Instagram account)

(Screenshot of Jung Woo-young's Instagram account)

Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari is to change the description on a costume on exhibition, after a Korean anchorman pointed out the error.On Monday, SBS anchorman Jung Woo-young wrote on his Instagram account (@woo0c) that he saw a hanbok on display at exhibition “La storia, Il Sogno by Bvlgari” held at Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, Italy.The Italian fashion house, however, noted it as kimono, traditional Japanese garment. According to the description, the “black silk stage kimono” belonged to legendary Italian diva Maria Callas.“Hanbok and kimono are two different types of clothes, not similar to each other at all. Most Koreans and Japanese can tell the difference at first glance. So, it was only natural for me to tell that the dress on display was indeed hanbok,” he wrote on his Instagram account in both Korean and English.A few hours later, Bulgari left a comment on the post.“The information about the costume was taken from the relevant auction catalogue (Maria Callas e il suo pigmalione, Sotheby’s, Milan, Dec. 12th, 2007), provided by the collector,” the post said.“We promptly informed the exhibition curator and asked to make the appropriate changes. Thank you again for your precious reporting,” it said.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)