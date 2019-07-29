South Korea beset by escalating trade tensions

BUSINESS

Kim Seung-ho, deputy minister for multilateral and legal affairs, leaves for Geneva on Monday to attend the WTO General Council. (Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

South Korea is beset by escalating trade tension as Japan moves to tightens export curbs on high-tech materials, all while the US raises fresh issue on the world trading system that could hurt Korea’s agricultural industry.Amid growing a trade dispute between Korea and Japan, Japan’s cabinet council is likely to remove Korea from a whitelist of 27 countries that receive preferential treatment in trade with Japan during its meeting Friday, major Japanese media outlets reported Monday.On the amendment of its presidential decree to remove Korea from the whitelist, Tokyo gathered public opinions through Wednesday last week. A majority of some 40,000 opinions collected were reported to be in favor of the revision of the law.Korea has been one of 27 nations to enjoy preference in customs clearance from Japan, which has recognized the nations as having an advanced export control system. If the law is revised, Korea will become the first to be removed from the list. That would mean Japanese companies should get separate approval every time they export the 1,115 parts and materials that are categorized as those that can be used for the development of weapons to Korea.Japan is also known to mull including carbon fibers, a key ingredient in fiber-reinforced plastics and other composites, in the list of items subject to the whitelist.Although local firm Hyosung recently developed the original technologies, Japanese firms Toray, Toho-Tenax and Mitsubishi Rayon dominate the market with around 70 percent share.Viewing Japan’s export curbs as political retaliation, Korea is preparing to bring the case to the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body.Kim Seung-ho, deputy minister for multilateral and legal affairs, said, “We have received unofficial support from WTO member nations.” He recently returned from the WTO General Council in Geneva where he strongly urged Japan to retract its export curbs, saying Tokyo is using trade as a political tool and disrupting trade for political purposes.Adding fuel to the fire, Korea will have to face fresh trade concerns raised by the Trump administration. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said dozens of rich countries, including Korea, abuse trade rules to get preferential treatment.Via Twitter, Trump said some of the world’s richest countries claim to be developing countries “to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment.” He also said he had directed “the US trade representative to take action” so that countries stop cheating the system at the expense of the US. He also said the US would “use all available means” to secure changes to a provision at the World Trade Organization.The denouncement apparently targets China, but the move may affect the agriculture sector of Korea, which was categorized as a developing country in 1996 and still maintains the status to protect its agricultural sector.The US is calling for status changes of some countries in the WTO by presenting four standards, including whether they are a member nation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Group of 20. The standards also include a nation with over $12,056 in gross domestic product per capita and with a portion of more than 0.5 percent of global trade volume. South Korea meets all the criteria.Although Chung In-gyo, a professor at Inha University’s international trade college, said it is not easy to change the WTO rule because the US has to win approval from 164 member nations. But if Korea is not considered a developing country and becomes an “advanced country,” the nation’s agriculture sector is expected to be hit hard, as the industry would have to face further cuts in tariffs and subsidies.The trade disputes raised by Japan and the US may lead Korea to face a dilemma, according to Ahn Duk-geun, a professor at Seoul National University’s Graduate School of International Studies.“It may have to choose whether to confront the issue with the US fiercely or to quietly accept it to draw support from the US over Japan’s export restrictions,” he said.Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who returned Saturday after visiting with US politicians, think tanks and trade associations in Washington, said the US side shared a consensus that Japan’s export curbs should immediately be withdrawn.Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was quoted by the ministry as saying he fully shared the view that Japan’s export restrictions may end up disrupting the global supply chain and vowed to “make efforts” for the prompt settlement of the trade dispute.According to a WTO report titled “Potential Economic Effects of a Global Trade Conflict,” released in April, the escalation of global trade tensions may drive down the global GDP by 1.96 percent in 2022. South Korea would be hit the second hardest, following Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, with a reduction of real GDP by 3.34 percent.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)