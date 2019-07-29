[Newsmaker] Consultative group on Japan’s trade curbs to launch this week amid parliamentary stalemate

The launch of the group comes as the National Assembly remains plagued by differences over the terms of an extraordinary parliamentary meeting.
The development is part of a consensus reached during party leaders’ recent meeting with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on a committee aimed at countering Tokyo’s trade measures on three tech materials that Korean firms import to manufacture memory chips and cell phones, among others.
|From left: Rep. Lim Hae-hun of the Bareunmirae Party, Rep. Park Maeng-woo of Liberty Korea Party, Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the Democratic Party, Rep. Kim Kwang-soo of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Kwon Tae-hong of the Justice Party pose after agreeing to form a consultative body to counter Japan’s trade regulations, at Yun’s office at the National Assembly on Monday morning. (Yonhap)
“The name of the committee has been decided as ‘private-public-government council on Japan’s export regulations.’ Considering the urgency of the case, we will hold the first meeting this week,” Rep. Yun Ho-jung, secretary-general of the Democratic Party, said in a press briefing.
“Various opinions will emerge given the common understanding (that the current situation) is a crisis for the country. I look forward to gathering public opinion,” said Rep. Lim Hae-hun, secretary-general of the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party.
The decision was announced after a meeting of five secretary-generals -- Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the ruling Democratic Party, Rep. Park Maeng-woo of the Liberty Korea Party, Rep. Lim Jae-hun of the Bareunmirae Party, Rep. Kim Kwang-soo of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Kwon Tae-hong of the Justice Party.
The five secretary-generals are to discuss specifics regarding the size and function of the group and to share details in the final draft.
Meanwhile, a 10-member bipartisan delegation led by Rep. Suh Chung-won is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Wednesday to hold talks with Japanese counterparts ahead of Tokyo’s final decision regarding the removal of South Korea from its whitelist.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)