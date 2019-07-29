[Newsmaker] Consultative group on Japan’s trade curbs to launch this week amid parliamentary stalemate

From left: Rep. Lim Hae-hun of the Bareunmirae Party, Rep. Park Maeng-woo of Liberty Korea Party, Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the Democratic Party, Rep. Kim Kwang-soo of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Kwon Tae-hong of the Justice Party pose after agreeing to form a consultative body to counter Japan’s trade regulations, at Yun’s office at the National Assembly on Monday morning. (Yonhap)