Daewoo E&C rolls out deluxe apartment complex

Gwacheon Prugio Summit, comprising 32 apartments, will have seven different apartment floor plans to choose from -- starting from 59 square meters that will house 254 households, all the way to 151 square meters.
Unlike other similar complexes that are renovated, the new complex in Gwacheon is designed with luxurious features.
Residents will get to enjoy European kitchen furnishing as well as features like indoor temperature control, bidet and bathroom floor heating.
Premium facilities such as sky lounge and sky guesthouse will be unique to the complex, the company said.
|Sky lounge will be a facility unique to Gwacheon Prugio Summit. (Daewoo E&C)
The move-in date is slated for April 2020, and the display home for the apartments will be open for view at Summit Gallery located in Gangnam.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)