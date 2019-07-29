Hyundai, Kia sell over 90m vehicles outside S. Korea

BUSINESS

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday they have sold over 90 million vehicles in accumulated overseas sales.







As of the end of June, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 90,189,640 vehicles in global markets except for South Korea. The vehicles sold outside the country were shipped from the carmakers' domestic and overseas plants, according to the data.Helped by robust sales of their SUVs in the United States, the companies expect to sell over 100 million autos by the end of 2020.In global markets, including Korea, Hyundai and Kia sold 3,562,629 units in the January-June period, achieving 47 percent of their annual target of 7.6 million units for the year. (Yonhap)