Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai, Kia sell over 90m vehicles outside S. Korea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 29, 2019 - 10:18
  • Updated : Jul 29, 2019 - 10:18

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday they have sold over 90 million vehicles in accumulated overseas sales. 


(Yonhap)

As of the end of June, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 90,189,640 vehicles in global markets except for South Korea. The vehicles sold outside the country were shipped from the carmakers' domestic and overseas plants, according to the data.

Helped by robust sales of their SUVs in the United States, the companies expect to sell over 100 million autos by the end of 2020.

In global markets, including Korea, Hyundai and Kia sold 3,562,629 units in the January-June period, achieving 47 percent of their annual target of 7.6 million units for the year. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114