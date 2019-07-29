Earth's 2019 resources 'budget' spent by July 29: report

WORLD

PARIS (AFP) -- Mankind will have used up its allowance of natural resources such as water, soil and clean air for all of 2019 by Monday, a report said.



The so-called Earth Overshoot Day has moved up by two months over the past 20 years and this year's date is the earliest ever, the study by the Global Footprint Network said.



The equivalent of 1.75 planets would be required to produce enough to meet humanity's needs at current consumption rates.







