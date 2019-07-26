[Gwangju Swimming] 2 Americans break world records in swimming

First was Caeleb Dressel winning the men's 100m butterfly semis at the FINA World Championships in 49.50. Dressel topped Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record by 0.32.
|Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after breaking the world record in the men`s 100m butterfly in the event`s semifinals at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)
Minutes later, Regan Smith set a new world record in the women's 200m backstroke, winning the semifinals at 2:03.35. The previous record, set by Missy Franklin of the United States in 2012, was 2:04.06.
Smith, 17, had set the junior world record in this event during the preliminary earlier Friday, with 2:06.01.
Six world records have been set or equaled so far in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)