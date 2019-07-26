[Gwangju Swimming] US pulls off three-peat in women's water polo

SPORTS

US women`s water polo players celebrate their gold medal at the FINA World Championships following an 11-6 victory over Spain in the final at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

GWANGJU -- The United States captured its third straight world title in women's water polo on Friday, defeating Spain 11-6 to cap off an undefeated run to the top.The US became the first team in FINA World Championships history to win three consecutive women's water polo titles.Friday's game was a rematch of the 2017 final, when the Americans prevailed 13-6. The US never trailed in the match that was held on a day of heavy downpours.The US led 3-1 after the opening quarter. Spain pulled even with two straight goals in the second frame but the US responded with two goals to enter the second half up 5-3.The Americans added four more unanswered goals to open up a 9-3 lead, and cruised to a five-goal victory.Kiley Neushul led the US with three goals. Spain outshot the U.S. 20-16 in the loss.Earlier Friday, Australia edged out Hungary 10-9 to take the bronze medal. (Yonhap)