[Photo News] Ronaldo arrives in Seoul for match with Korean All-Stars

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Jul 26, 2019 - 16:32
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2019 - 16:32

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo landed at Incheon Airport on Friday afternoon.

He will be leading Juventus in an exhibition match against the K League All-Star team, slated to take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m.

Hundreds of soccer fans waited at the airport to welcome the 34-year-old Portuguese player, who last visited Seoul in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


