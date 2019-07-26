[Photo News] Ronaldo arrives in Seoul for match with Korean All-Stars

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo landed at Incheon Airport on Friday afternoon.
He will be leading Juventus in an exhibition match against the K League All-Star team, slated to take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m.
Hundreds of soccer fans waited at the airport to welcome the 34-year-old Portuguese player, who last visited Seoul in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United.
|Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
|Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
|Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
|Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
|Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)