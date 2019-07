[Photo News] Ronaldo arrives in Seoul for match with Korean All-Stars

SPORTS

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Incheon Airport on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo landed at Incheon Airport on Friday afternoon.He will be leading Juventus in an exhibition match against the K League All-Star team, slated to take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m.Hundreds of soccer fans waited at the airport to welcome the 34-year-old Portuguese player, who last visited Seoul in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United.By Choi Ji-won ( jwc@heraldcorp.com