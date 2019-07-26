Heavy rain warnings issued in central regions, downpour in store for weekend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The season’s first heavy rain warning was issued in Seoul on Friday morning, with nationwide downpours in store over the weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration adjusted a heavy rain watch to heavy rain warnings across Seoul, Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province that saw heavy rains Friday morning, while heavy rain alerts remained in effect in parts of the central region.Heavy rain warnings are issued when more than 90 millimeters of rain in three hours or over 180 millimeters of rain in 12 hours are expected.As of 10:30 a.m., 134.3 millimeters of rain had been recorded in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, with 112 millimeters in Incheon.Between Friday and Sunday evening, 80-200 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in most parts of the central regions, and up to 300 millimeters could fall in some areas.On Saturday, 30-80 millimeters of rain is expected over eastern Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, with up to 40 millimeters in South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island.“There are concerns of landslide,” the Ministry of Interior and Safety said, adding that people should refrain from visiting areas where they could be prone to drowning.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)