Imported commercial car sales plunge 31% in June

Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea plunged 31 percent last month from a year earlier as demand fell further amid an economic slowdown, a trade association said Friday.The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 277 units in June from 399 the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.In the January-June period, imported commercial car sales declined 14 percent to 2,024 autos from 2,364 in the same period of 2018, it said.The monthly sales data do not include figures for dump trucks as KAIDA only began to add those numbers to its commercial car sales results in January.Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.The five major imported commercial car brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans. (Yonhap)