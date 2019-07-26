BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

RM, the leader of K-pop boy band BTS, and American rapper Lil Nas X on Thursday released their collaboration, a Seoul version of the latter's Billboard chart-topping single."Seoul Town Road," released through global online music stores and streaming platforms, is a remix of the American musician's song "Old Town Road," which topped Billboard's Hot 100 single chart this week for the 16th week in a row, according to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment.RM wrote new English lyrics for the remix version and added his rap to the music, which was first released by Lil Nas X in December.The collaboration was arranged at the suggestion of the US rapper, according to Big Hit. (Yonhap)