Civic groups condemn Japan for trade feud

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korean civic organizations on Thursday lashed out at the Japanese government’s export curbs against the country and denial of its brutal history, calling for joint action with Japan’s civil society.An association of 350 civic organizations called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration to withdraw its “economic retaliation” against Korea and cooperate to responsibly compensate the victims of Japan’s wartime atrocities.“The responsibility for all conflicts lies with the Abe administration that denies the past history of illegal aggression, denies the victims’ claims to their rights and takes atrocious economic retaliation (against Korea),” the association said at a press conference.The condemnation comes amid growing public anger over Tokyo’s export restrictions and a spreading boycott of Japanese products here.On July 4, Japan tightened regulations on exports to Korea of three key materials needed for the production of memory chips and displays in an apparent retaliation against a Seoul court’s ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Koreans forced into labor during World War II.The association denounced Japan’s export curbs against Korea as “violence that shakes the foundation of norms of international law and trade.”The activists demanded rival parties work together to resolve the issue and Korean government fully exercise its authority to perform its duty to serve justice for the victims of Japan’s wartime aggression.They also asked Japanese civic groups to light candles together with them on the upcoming Liberation Day on Aug. 15, for truth, justice, coexistence and peace in East Asia.Japan’s civic organizations may release a statement on the ongoing trade feud in the coming days and they are seeking to hold a meeting with their Korean counterparts next month, according to the association.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)