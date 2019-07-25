Four men accused of mocking wartime sex slavery victims aplogize

Six surviving sex slavery victims said Thursday the men visited them at a shelter in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, kneeled and apologized.
The men, who are in their 20s and 30s, spat on a statue representing a wartime sex slave on July 3 in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, and spewed insults in Japanese. The memorial statue in shape of a young girl was erected in remembrance of the wartime crime.
The House of Sharing, a shelter for former sex slaves, reported the incident to the police on the women’s behalf. Police sent the case to prosecutors Monday.
The shelter said the complaint against the four would be withdrawn given “the sincerity of their apology.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)