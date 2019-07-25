[News briefs] Burning Sun whistleblower comes under police protection

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police will provide protection for Kim Sang-kyo, who opened the floodgates of allegations surrounding the Burning Sun club, and his family, as requested by Kim, according to the police on Thursday.Kim says that he has been threatened by an online group that receives and reveals tip-offs on celebrities, after he said he would disassociate himself from the group.His address will be registered in the police’s system and security will be tightened around his residence for the next month, an official from the Gangnam Police Station was quoted as saying.Kim’s claims that he had been beaten up by police at Burning Sun, where K-pop group Big Bang’s Seungri was an executive director, last year led to a larger investigation into drug use and distribution, rape, illegal filming and distribution of sex videos and corrupt ties with police at the club.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)