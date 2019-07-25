[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Korea)Opened July 24Drama, HistoryDirected by Jo Cheon-hyeonDuring the last eight years of Sejong the Great’s rule, the power to read or write was still monopolized by noblemen, as Korea did not have its own writing system, making it difficult for commoners to become literate.Sejong (Song Kang-ho) meets with Buddhist monk Sinmi (Park Hae-il) to create a writing system for the people.(US)Opened July 17Animation, Adventure, DramaDirected by Jon FavreauSimba (Donald Glover) idolizes his father, King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne, has plans of his own.(US)Opened July 2Action, Adventure, Sci-FiDirected by Jon WattsPeter Parker (Tom Holland), aka Spider-Man, is unsure of himself and is torn between wanting a normal life as a high school student and shouldering his responsibilities as a superhero. Peter decides to use a school field trip to Europe to get close to Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya), but troubles follow, as well as a run-in with a mysterious superhero, “Mysterio” Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).(US)Opened May 23Adventure, Comedy, FamilyDirected by Guy RitchieAladdin (Mena Massoud) is an impoverished but kindhearted soul who unwittingly falls in love with the sultan’s daughter Jasmine (Naomi Scott). The nefarious vicar Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) seeks a magical lamp that will help him take over the kingdom and sends Aladdin to a cave to fetch it. When the cave collapses, Aladdin accidentally finds that the lamp holds an all-powerful genie (Will Smith) who grants three wishes.