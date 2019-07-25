Go to Mobile Version

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jul 26, 2019 - 10:56
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2019 - 10:57




1. Everland Summer Water Fun

Held annually since 2005, Everland’s summer festival is back with a variety of programs, such as water shows, light shows and other fun activities.

It is open to visitors of all ages.

For more information in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, visit www.everland.com.



2. Hangang Summer Festival

The Hangang Summer Festival, also called the Hangang Mongttang Festival, is a large-scale riverside cultural event.

It consists of about 80 programs, including water leisure sports, a circus, a music concert, street performances, fire art and a night market, organized by the Hangang Project Headquarters and civic organizations.

It is being held until Aug.18.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (hangang.seoul.go.kr) is only available in Korean.



3. Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival

This festival celebrates lotus flowers and highlights the importance of preserving wild flowers.

The two most popular activities among international visitors are making paper lotus flowers and soap shaped like lotus flowers.

It continues until Sunday and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.lotusfestival.kr) is only available in Korean.



4. Herb Island Light Festival 

The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambiance created by lighting. Visitors can enjoy a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places.

It continues until Oct. 31, and admission is 6,000 won per person.

The festival is open to visitors of all ages.

For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.



5. Coex Aquarium Festa

Coex Aquarium is holding Coex Aquarium Festa from Friday through Aug. 25.

It features four different themes: sharks, vacations, “Octonauts” and underwater performances.

Visitors can get inside a “shark cage” installed outside a water tank, to get the feel of diving in shark-infested waters.

A dance contest will be held every weekend between July 26 and Aug. 11. There will also be photo events, and “Octonauts” underwater performances.
For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.


