North Korea's state-run airline, Air Koryo, will resume twice-weekly Pyongyang-Macau flights in August, a media report said Wednesday.Citing an official from Macau's Civil Aviation Authority, NK News, which tracks North Korean issues, reported that Macau approved the route between Pyongyang and Macau.Air Koryo operated a flight service between the two airports in the 1990s, according to the report.(Yonhap)