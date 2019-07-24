[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s rooftop bar Gourmet Bar presents the Summer in Caribbean promotion featuring rum-based cocktails.Three cocktails are being offered at 23,000 won each: mojito, pina colada and Cuba libre. They can be paired with Cuban snacks, from sandwich Cubano to beef quesadilla to a Cuban platter, priced between 25,000 to 38,000 won.For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.Conrad Seoul’s buffet dining restaurant Zest presents a Macao dim sum promotion.During the promotion, the restaurant introduces varieties of dim sum, including har kau and siew mai, along with desserts including coconut milk pudding, mango soup and more.Those who reserve through Naver Pay can receive a free egg tart, an iconic dessert in Macao.The promotion continues until Aug. 4. Macao dim sum promotion costs from 79,000 won to 102,000 won. For more information or reservation, call Zest at (02) 6137-7100.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents Cheers Night promotion.Available at The Lounge in the hotel lobby or at rooftop bar the Griffin, Cheers Night features a plate of five assorted canapes and a bottle of premium champagne, including Perrier-Jouet Brut, Andre Clouet Silver Brut Nature, Moet & Chandon.Cheers Night is available at The Lounge from 6 to 10 p.m. and at The Griffin from 5 to 8 p.m. with prices ranging from 140,000 won to 165,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336 or The Griffin at (02) 2276-3344.InterContinental Seoul COEX’s Italian restaurant Sky Lounge presents its Italian pizza & beer promotion.The Pizza & Beer combo comes with two glasses of craft beer and a handcrafted pizza. The rectangle shape-pizza is big enough for three to four people. Diners can order additional craft beer at reduced prices.The pizza and beer set is available until Sept. 30 with rates starting from 69,000 won. For more information, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel’s poolside barbecue has reopened.At the buffet station next to the outdoor swimming pool, diners can have grilled lamb, pork, beef and seafood, on top of appetizers and desserts. They can also enjoy unlimited wine and beer.From Fridays to Sundays, live jazz performances are offered, too.The barbecue costs 108,000 won per person. For more information or inquiries, call (02) 799-8495.