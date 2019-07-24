[Newsmaker] Union of delivery workers refuses to handle Uniqlo goods

“Parcel Delivery workers will participate in the boycott by refusing to deliver Uniqlo (products). We object to the Abe administration’s economic retaliation,” members of the union said in a press conference in front of the former Japanese Embassy building in central Seoul.
“Uniqlo (dismissed) the boycott saying ‘it won’t last long.’ It is a Japanese company that has consistently used Japan’s Rising Sun Flag, a flag that was used during World War II.”
|Members of the Parcel Delivery Workers’ Solidarity Union announce their refusal to deliver Uniqlo products as part of their boycott of Japanese products during a press conference in front of the former Japanese embassy building in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Uniqlo, a Japanese fashion chain, faced fierce public anger following comments made by Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki of Fast Retailing downplaying the on-going boycott here.
Six days after the brand issued an apology through the local office, the company’s headquarters posted a second apology on its website earlier this week in a bid to contain the backlash.
The latest boycott will take the form of delivery workers notifying their companies of their decision to refuse delivery of Uniqlo products.
South Korea is Uniqlo’s third-biggest market after Japan and China.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)